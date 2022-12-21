ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs Running Back Jeremiyah Love

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpA0Y_0jq468MD00

Notre Dame has officially signed Jeremiyah Love, one of the best running backs in the country

Notre Dame has signed dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love . The St. Louis native is one of the most explosive and versatile offensive players in the country. Landing Love gives Notre Dame a major home run weapon that the offense certainly wants more and more of, and Love is just starting to scratch the surface of his full potential.

Hometown/High School : St. Louis, Mo./Christian Brothers
Height/Weight : 6-1, 195

IB Grade : 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade : 5.0

Recruited By : Deland McCullough, Chad Bowden

Offers : Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Missouri, Stanford, Minnesota, Louisville, Boston College, Iowa, West Virginia, Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas, Syracuse, Vanderbilt

2022 Stats : 140 att., 1,291 yards, 9.2 YPC, 22 TD / 13 rec., 370 yards 5 TD
2021 Stats : 95 att., 996 yards, 10.5 YPC, 14 TD / 11 rec., 103 yards, 0 TD
Career Stats : 235 att., 2,287 yards, 9.7 YPC, 36 TD / 24 rec., 473 yards, 5 TD

Honors : Class 6 first-team all-state honors (2021 and 2022)

Player Comp : CJ Prosise, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals : 4-star - No. 59 overall - No. 4 RB
247Sports : 4-star - No. 87 overall - No. 5 RB
ESPN : 4-star - No. 93 overall - No. 5 RB
On3 : 4-star - No. 107 overall - No. 6 RB
Consensus : 4-star - No. 67 overall - No. 5 RB

NOTRE DAME FIT

When the Notre Dame offense was at its best in 2022 it was using its backs as a weapon in the run game and pass game. Part of what makes Jeremiyah Love one of the best running backs in the country is that he's a major weapon with the ball in his hands as both a runner and receiver. Love brings home run speed and versatility to the Irish offense, and he showed even better power as a senior. The CBC isn't a change of pace back only, he has the skills to be an every down back.

My only question at this point in time is if he's a Duo all the time back, or if his game would be better suited by more of a combination of Duo, the zone calls and some outside runs. Everything Notre Dame has done in recent seasons fits Love's skillset, but his game would be better suited in a run game that uses him with a bit more diversity than we saw in the run game in 2022.

BREAKING DOWN LOVE

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "If you're someone who believes Notre Dame needs more speed in its offense then you're going to love this young man, pun intended. Jeremiyah is one of the most explosive players in the country, showing himself to be a legit home run weapon as a ball carrier, out of the backfield and when lined up outside in a pass catching role. Love isn't just a home run threat, at least he showed himself to be that as a senior, which is why his grade took such a big jump. He showed off a far more natural running back skillset, showing excellent vision, decisiveness and unlike most long athletes he's very elusive in space. Love also showed impressive blocking ability in the run game and pass game, making him truly an all-around back in the Irish offense."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “Love is an explosive athlete who is a threat to take it to the house every time he has the football in his hands. His home run speed, and short area quickness, is eye popping for a running back his size. He has three down potential on the next level.”

John Garcia Jr. : "Twitchy back who puts pressure on defenders from the moment the football graces his gloves. The right mixture of patience and suddeness thereafter makes for quite the outside-in game, though there is enough of a built frame and physicality to work inside as needed. Comfortable in the passing game and/or in space, with elite straight-line speed. Appears to project with solid contact balance, though he could work on a lower plane while navigating the wash. Home run threat who gets to top speed sooner than most."

CBC Head Coach Scott Pingel : “He’s an extremely unique player. Jeremiyah could legitimately play any position on the field and at a high level. He is a special athlete who just wants the football in his hand.”

Comments / 0

 

