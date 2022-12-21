ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Signs Cornerback Christian Gray

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDl8N_0jq464pJ00

Notre Dame has signed St. Louis cornerback Christian Gray

Notre Dame has officially signed St. Louis cornerback Christian Gray , one of the more productive members of this class and a leader of the Irish 2023 group.

Hometown/High School : St. Louis, Mo. / De Smet Jesuit
Height/Weight : 6-1, 175

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade : 4.5

Recruited By : Mike Mickens

Offers : Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas

2022 Stats : 29 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 INT / 7 KOR, 282 yards, 40.3 YPR / 9 PR, 203 yards, 22.6 YPR, 2 TD

Honors : First team MFCA All State (2022), First team MFCA All District (2022)

Player Comp : Cam Hart, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals : 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 10 CB
On3 : 4-star - No. 93 overall - No. 13 CB
ESPN : 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 14 CB
247Sports : 4-star - No. 190 overall - No. 19 CB
Composite : 4-star - No. 100 overall - No. 10 CB

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame wants cornerbacks that can play man coverage, and Gray can do that at a very high level. He showed that as a senior when he was matched up against big time pass catchers almost every week. He didn't just hold his own, he dominated. Gray has the length the Irish staff covets at cornerback, which you see with Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison. He's a fluid and smooth athlete can transitions with ease, and he has the football IQ and feel for the game to be a pure man cover cornerback. His length and tackling ability makes him a strong zone defender as well, but what separates him from others is how well he fits into the man coverage schemes.

Gray has the length, physicality and strength potential to thrive as a boundary cornerback. Like Hart, he also has the range and playmaking ability in space to play the field side. That versatility only adds to how important he was for Notre Dame to sign.

BREAKING DOWN GRAY

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “With length, athleticism and outstanding football IQ, Gray is the complete package at cornerback. He is ready immediately to compete at the college level and make an impact. No matter what DeSmet Jesuit needed him to do, Gray answered the bell. He’s an impressive overall player.”

John Garcia Jr :

De Smet Head Coach John Merritt : "As a cornerback, he’s going to be as good as it gets. He’s got great length and long speed. What makes him different is that he has excellent timing. Christian knows how to use his physicality at the line of scrimmage and with the football in the air. He also shows up and is very consistent as a tackler in the run game. You’re going to get a complete package at cornerback. He’s smart, and more importantly he’s coachable. He’s going to work at a high level. The best part of Christian is that he’s already a good football player but he’s still getting better. There is space on his frame to continue to add size and he’s going to get faster. There really is an impressive ceiling to him as a player.” - John Merritt

