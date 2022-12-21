Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
Other Illnesses Can Prompt Same Symptoms Of Long Covid, Study Finds
Patients who had a cold. flu, or viral pneumonia suffered some of the same problems that long covid patients have. However, the study found that certain symptoms, such as heart palpitations and shortness of breath, were unique to SARS-CoV-2, CIDRAP reported. Some conditions considered long-COVID symptoms don't seem to occur...
khn.org
Human Trials Of BioNTech’s MRNA Malaria Vaccine Begin
Bloomberg reports that the breakthrough technology behind some covid vaccines is now in human trials to combat another illness: BioNTech's MRNA malaria vaccine was given to the first patient Dec. 21. Separately, the FDA has approved a long-acting HIV drug from Gilead. BioNTech SE has begun human trials on a...
khn.org
KHN-NPR’s ‘Bill of the Month’ at 5: A Treasury of Solutions for Confounding Medical Bills
In 2022, readers shared more than 1,000 personal stories of medical billing problems, contributing one patient at a time to an ongoing portrait of the rippling financial consequences of becoming sick or injured in the United States. Many of the submissions received during the fifth year of KHN-NPR’s “Bill of...
khn.org
106,699 Americans Dead: Drug Overdoses Jumped 16% Last Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the final report on drug-related deaths in the U.S. as well as other factors that contributed to a lower life-span expectancy. Related epidemic stories report on increases in xylazine overdoses, fentanyl, and more. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year,...
khn.org
First Edition: Dec. 23, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Note to readers: KHN's First Edition will not be published Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays from all of us at KHN!. When April Roby-Bell joined the Gangster Disciples...
khn.org
Journalists Recap Coverage of Gun Violence, Drug Imports, and Mental Health
Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how an artist makes art from bullet shell casings to highlight gun violence on KMOX on Dec. 19. Read Anthony’s “To Combat Gun Violence, This Artist Turns Ammunition Into Art”. KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed state plans to import prescription drugs from...
Comments / 0