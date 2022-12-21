Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on firearms related conviction arrested in Homestead
A man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on a firearms related conviction was arrested in Homestead. According to a news release, detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office found that the suspect, Derrick Davis, was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront in West Homestead. Detectives conducted surveillance...
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
WYTV.com
Woman granted early release from time served in prison overdose death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving time for involuntary manslaughter was granted judicial release Thursday. Latonya Cliff, was sentenced to four years in prison last year after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated at the private prison in Youngstown. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Ohio: Life Sentence for Man Involved in Horrific Family Massacre of 8
On Monday, Dec. 19, a man was given a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for his involvement in the murder of eight people from an Ohio family in 2016, as stated in an article published by NBC4 on December 18, 2022. The killings were described as “cruel.”
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
Judge Ronald Rice sentenced David Honzu to 60 years to life in prison to be served consecutively to his other sentence.
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized.
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
WTRF
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 25th
Vindicator file photo / December 21, 1958 | The stacks and stoves of the Youngstown Works of U.S. Steel Corp provided a backdrop for this manger scene on Christmas 64 years ago. December 25. 1997: Youngstown's longest-service police chief, Randall Wellington, and its first Hispanic fire chief, Hector Colon, are...
Woman receives sentence for fatal Youngstown hit-and-run
Kasodah Davenport pleaded Tuesday during a pretrial in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney's courtroom.
Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect in Youngstown
Martinez was wanted by police for allegedly murdering a man in Providence on Monday.
3 indicted in Warren federal drug case
Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren.
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Councilman arrested, accused of pointing gun at brother
Newton Falls Council member John Baryak has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was booked into the county jail on the charges early Thursday after Sheriff's Deputies arrested him at his North Canal Street home. According to a complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court,...
WTOL-TV
Aftermath of 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike | PHOTOS
First responders at the scene wrote "x2 adult x2 dog" into the snow on the window of a vehicle. Photo submitted by Haraz Ghanbari, board member of the Ohio Turnpike Commission.
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
NPR
Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office
Ohio lawmakers passed a bill meant to accelerate oil and gas drilling in state parks and on other state-owned land. The original bill focused on food processing rules when it was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last spring, but when Ohio Senators took it up this month, they added amendments, one of which would change the language around leasing state lands for oil and gas drilling. The Ohio House passed the bill with the new amendments on Tuesday, and it is headed to Governor Mike DeWine.
Comments / 2