East Palestine, OH

WYTV.com

Woman granted early release from time served in prison overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving time for involuntary manslaughter was granted judicial release Thursday. Latonya Cliff, was sentenced to four years in prison last year after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated at the private prison in Youngstown. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 25th

Vindicator file photo / December 21, 1958 | The stacks and stoves of the Youngstown Works of U.S. Steel Corp provided a backdrop for this manger scene on Christmas 64 years ago. December 25. 1997: Youngstown's longest-service police chief, Randall Wellington, and its first Hispanic fire chief, Hector Colon, are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Councilman arrested, accused of pointing gun at brother

Newton Falls Council member John Baryak has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was booked into the county jail on the charges early Thursday after Sheriff's Deputies arrested him at his North Canal Street home. According to a complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court,...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
NPR

Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill meant to accelerate oil and gas drilling in state parks and on other state-owned land. The original bill focused on food processing rules when it was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last spring, but when Ohio Senators took it up this month, they added amendments, one of which would change the language around leasing state lands for oil and gas drilling. The Ohio House passed the bill with the new amendments on Tuesday, and it is headed to Governor Mike DeWine.
OHIO STATE

