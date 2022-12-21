YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving time for involuntary manslaughter was granted judicial release Thursday. Latonya Cliff, was sentenced to four years in prison last year after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated at the private prison in Youngstown. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.

