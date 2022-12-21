Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

After originally committing to Arkansas, then Oklahoma, Anthony Evans flipped his pledge to Georgia in November. On National Signing Day, he made it official.

After an eventful recruitment, Anthony Evans is officially a Bulldog. The 5-foot-10 speedster out of Converse, Texas signed his National Letter of intent on Wednesday.

Originally an Arkansas commit - and then a hard-Oklahoma commit - Evans flipped to Georgia in November.

Here’s a timeline of Anthony Evans Recruitment:

November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas April 2nd - Evans receives UGA offer April 22nd - Evans decommits from Arkansas June 10-12th - Evans takes official visit to UGA Evans was one of the headliners of a loaded visitors group this weekend. Following his visit, UGA was the clear team to beat. June 25th - Evans releases top 8 Later that month, Evans dropped his top 8. Along with UGA, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, UTSA, and Oklahoma made the cut. July 6th - Evans trims list to 4 Shortly after dropping his top 8, he trimmed the list down to four. UGA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State made the cut. UGA appeared to be in the lead, with Oklahoma and Texas A&M right there. August 26th - Evans commits to Oklahoma November 10th - Reports begin to swirl Around this time, reports began to swirl around Evans and his pledge to Oklahoma. The Sooners have had a rather disappointing season and had already lost numerous commitments at this point of the season. November 25th - Evans flips from Oklahoma to UGA

Dawgs Daily’s breakdown of what Evans is bringing to Georgia:

Evans is ranked as a top 300 prospect according to 247sports composite. Wide receiver has been a significant need for the Bulldogs on the trail in 2023, the addition of Evans brings a unique skill set. In his first class as wide receivers coach in Athens, Bryan McClendon has added many talented pass catchers to Georgia's recruiting class. Evans' ability to take the top of the defense while remaining physical at the catch point, all on a 10.3 100-meter body is what forced Georgia to pull the trigger on this Texas addition.

