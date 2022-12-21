ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bil5G_0jq45Mjl00

After originally committing to Arkansas, then Oklahoma, Anthony Evans flipped his pledge to Georgia in November. On National Signing Day, he made it official.

After an eventful recruitment, Anthony Evans is officially a Bulldog. The 5-foot-10 speedster out of Converse, Texas signed his National Letter of intent on Wednesday.

Originally an Arkansas commit - and then a hard-Oklahoma commit - Evans flipped to Georgia in November.

Here’s a timeline of Anthony Evans Recruitment:

November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas

April 2nd - Evans receives UGA offer

April 22nd - Evans decommits from Arkansas

June 10-12th - Evans takes official visit to UGA

Evans was one of the headliners of a loaded visitors group this weekend. Following his visit, UGA was the clear team to beat.

June 25th - Evans releases top 8

Later that month, Evans dropped his top 8. Along with UGA, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, UTSA, and Oklahoma made the cut.

July 6th - Evans trims list to 4

Shortly after dropping his top 8, he trimmed the list down to four. UGA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State made the cut. UGA appeared to be in the lead, with Oklahoma and Texas A&M right there.

August 26th - Evans commits to Oklahoma

November 10th - Reports begin to swirl

Around this time, reports began to swirl around Evans and his pledge to Oklahoma. The Sooners have had a rather disappointing season and had already lost numerous commitments at this point of the season.

November 25th - Evans flips from Oklahoma to UGA

Dawgs Daily’s breakdown of what Evans is bringing to Georgia:

Evans is ranked as a top 300 prospect according to 247sports composite. Wide receiver has been a significant need for the Bulldogs on the trail in 2023, the addition of Evans brings a unique skill set. In his first class as wide receivers coach in Athens, Bryan McClendon has added many talented pass catchers to Georgia's recruiting class.

Evans' ability to take the top of the defense while remaining physical at the catch point, all on a 10.3 100-meter body is what forced Georgia to pull the trigger on this Texas addition.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class

The Majority of Georgia's 2023 Recruiting class is signed and sealed, with the only exception being the potential addition of 5-star TE Duce Robinson, who will be making his decision during the February signing period. This means the focus will shift to next year's class. Georgia never stops ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy