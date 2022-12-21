ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The coldest Christmas Days in Nashville history

By Meaghan Thomas, Sebastian Posey
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may not be a White Christmas in Nashville this year, but it is certainly going to be a cold one .

Before Santa Claus makes his way to town, Music City, as well as all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, will be getting a visit from Old Man Winter. A blast of arctic air makes its way through the area late Thursday, sending temperatures plummeting.

By Friday, temps will likely be in the single digits to low teens for lows.

While the numbers will rise a bit into the weekend, the WKRN Weather Authority is forecasting a very cold Christmas Day—with morning temps in the single-digit/low teens range and highs in the mid-20s.

While this Christmas likely won’t surpass Nashville’s coldest Christmas Day on record, that honor belongs to 1983 with a high of 15 degrees and a morning low of -5 degrees—yes, you read that right, -5 degrees—it is on pace to be one of the coldest in Music City history.

5 Coldest Christmas Day High Temperatures in Nashville History

  1. 1983: 15 degrees
  2. 1985: 19 degrees
  3. 2020: 27 degrees
  4. 1980: 27 degrees
  5. 2000: 30 degrees

5 Coldest Christmas Morning Low Temperatures in Nashville History

  1. 1983: -5 degrees
  2. 1966: 6 degrees
  3. 1963: 10 degrees
  4. 1985: 10 degrees
  5. 1990: 11 degrees

It’s a far cry from last year when Nashville had a high of 76 degrees, tying the record for warmest Christmas on record. In fact, Music City has been on a rollercoaster of high temps on Christmas these past few years with both 2019 and 2021 being two of the warmest on record and 2020 one of the coldest in between.

Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas Day.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

