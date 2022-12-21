Read full article on original website
2023 Brown County Youth Fair Schedule of Events
Breeding Lambs………………………………………………….9:00 a.m. Market Lamb & Goat enter barn………………………………..7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rabbit Check-in 7:00am to 10:00am………. …..Show starts with Market at 1:00 p.m.
Glenn Rogers: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
As 2022 draws to a close, I’d like to thank all of you that have supported our efforts to serve this district and the Great State of Texas!. These past few weeks have reminded me how special our House District 60 communities are- from epic football games to Christmas celebrations to charitable events, people across the district have displayed the Texas spirit that makes serving this district such a privilege. Our towns and citizens foster a culture of success and this will be carried with me as I head into the 88th Legislative session in Austin.
Pam Willson
Pam Willson, age 66, of Brookesmith passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice House in Abilene. A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
David Odell Ferguson
David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Brown County Home Solutions to serve as cold weather shelter from 5 p.m. today through Tuesday
Due to inclement cold weather, Brown County Home Solutions will open its doors to those needing a warm place to shelter at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 22) and remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27 due to the frigid temperatures. According to Brown County Home Solutions, there will be no...
TexasBank Holiday Classic to feature 28 teams, 62 games over three days
The annual week-after-Christmas tradition returns to Brownwood this year, with the TexasBank Holiday Classic set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30 at the Brownwood Coliseum and Brownwood High School. The tournament will include 28 teams competing in 62 games over the three-day run. The Brownwood Lions...
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Brownwood couple charged with capital murder in death of 9-year-old
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
May Tigers, Lady Tigers to host basketball tournament Dec. 28-30
Brown County will be the site of two holiday-themed basketball tournaments Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, as the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will host a tournament of their own. The girls bracket features host May along with Early, Albany, Priddy, Lometa, Cherokee and Hamlin. May, Cherokee and...
Water Main Break in Coleman
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
