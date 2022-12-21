ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

Beat up for months by her husband — and their maintenance man — Waldport apartment managers now threatening to evict the victim

yachatsnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Anthony Stiles
3d ago

if that was my daughter he would have to run and hide because when I get him I would love to take him to the country and give him help with this problem he had and yes we no longer have to see him ever again thanks to my code of conduct show no mercy 👌💯🇺🇸💩

Reply(1)
10
Karen Mallon
3d ago

Big Corporations that own mobile home parks and apartments don't give a hang about what any resident is going through all they care about is the dollar.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
3d ago

do go to women abuse shelter . for safety. many time thug like that come back and do worse. I had difficult times but I never beat my wife. don't have any use for men.and see how bad you are Well their not men.that do. go to a bar pick out someone that may kick your _ _ _

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yachatsnews.com

Lincoln County gets $2 million to help with Echo Mountain fire housing

Lincoln County has received $2 million to speed recovery in areas impacted by the September 2020 wildfires with a focus on affordable housing for low- and medium-income survivors. An agreement with Oregon Housing and Community Services was on Lincoln County commissioners’ consent agenda Dec. 14, allocating money from more than...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy