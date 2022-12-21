ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police

One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
WTOP

Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years

Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes

BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Activation of Emergency Response Operations For Winter Storm, Urges Caution For Holiday Travel

Anti-Icing Operations Complete in Western Maryland, Crews Monitoring For Icy Road Surfaces and Preparing For High Winds, Travelers Should Closely Monitor Forecast, Adjust Plans as Necessary. Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
LANDOVER, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Pepco Offers Tips to Keep Warm During the Winter

Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:. Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating...
WASHINGTON, DC

