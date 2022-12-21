MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO