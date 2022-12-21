Read full article on original website
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
khn.org
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
NBC Washington
New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police
One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
WTOP
Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years
Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
WTOP
What to know before choosing an assisted living community option for aging loved ones
Interest in senior living communities skyrockets during and after the holidays, according to a senior living expert who has advice for families considering whether an elderly loved one needs help. “The adult children all get together, they all see what’s going on, and they basically agree that either immediately or...
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
Nottingham MD
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes
BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
Mother sentenced in baby son’s fentanyl death in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a mother will spend five years in prison after her 3-month-old son died from fentanyl exposure in 2020. The judge gave Heather Marie Frazier, 36, of Mount Airy a 10-year sentence, but suspended half of it on Thursday. Frazier, who entered a guilty plea to […]
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
mocoshow.com
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Activation of Emergency Response Operations For Winter Storm, Urges Caution For Holiday Travel
Anti-Icing Operations Complete in Western Maryland, Crews Monitoring For Icy Road Surfaces and Preparing For High Winds, Travelers Should Closely Monitor Forecast, Adjust Plans as Necessary. Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the...
Bay Net
PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings
LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
washingtoninformer.com
Pepco Offers Tips to Keep Warm During the Winter
Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:. Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Wbaltv.com
Police warn shoppers to watch out for predatory scams during holiday season
PIKESVILLE, Md. — People who haven't finished holiday shopping still have a couple of days to get it done. But experts warn scammers may be looking for ways to take advantage of consumers looking for last-minute buys. The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force and the Better Business Bureau...
