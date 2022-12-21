ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Carlos Correa not going to San Francisco Giants after all

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7HjS_0jq44qk000

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Baseball shortstop Carlos Correa won’t be going to the San Francisco Giants after all, having agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the New York Mets, according to an Associated Press source.

Correa and the Giants had agreed to a $350 million, 13-year deal on Dec. 13, according to the AP. However, the deal was pending a physical, and a flurry of speculation followed the postponing of a Tuesday press conference (without an explanation) to introduce the 28-year-old, who won American League rookie of the year in 2015.

A medical issue came up in Correa’s physical, an AP source stated. The deal with the Mets, which had been in talks with Correa before his initial agreement to sign with the Giants, is also pending a physical, the source stated.

This information was seemingly confirmed by Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco’s ballclub, who issued the following statement just before 10 a.m. Wednesday: “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as [agent] Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination. We wish Carlos the best.”

Boras had stated there was a difference of opinion.

How the Niners may impact your Christmas travel plans

Correa has a .279 career batting average, with 155 home runs and 553 runs batted in in the course of his Major League Baseball career.

KRON ON is streaming live

The Mets were in the postseason last year, till they were eliminated in a wild card game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
ALAMEDA, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in Santa Cruz fake parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after authorities received reports of fake citations issued Wednesday evening to parked vehicles near the beach, the Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) announced in a press release. Damian Vela, a 19-year-old Watsonville resident, was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday when he admitted to the crime but […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
KRON4 News

Bosa, Kittle among six 49ers selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six San Francisco 49ers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the team announced in a press release Wednesday. The selections are the following: Seven other 49ers were selected as alternates: OL Jake Brendel, K Robbie Gould, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud (return specialist), WR Deebo Samuel, CB […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy