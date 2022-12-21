Carlos Correa not going to San Francisco Giants after all

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Baseball shortstop Carlos Correa won’t be going to the San Francisco Giants after all, having agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the New York Mets, according to an Associated Press source.

Correa and the Giants had agreed to a $350 million, 13-year deal on Dec. 13, according to the AP. However, the deal was pending a physical, and a flurry of speculation followed the postponing of a Tuesday press conference (without an explanation) to introduce the 28-year-old, who won American League rookie of the year in 2015.

A medical issue came up in Correa’s physical, an AP source stated. The deal with the Mets, which had been in talks with Correa before his initial agreement to sign with the Giants, is also pending a physical, the source stated.

This information was seemingly confirmed by Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco’s ballclub, who issued the following statement just before 10 a.m. Wednesday: “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as [agent] Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination. We wish Carlos the best.”

Boras had stated there was a difference of opinion.

Correa has a .279 career batting average, with 155 home runs and 553 runs batted in in the course of his Major League Baseball career.

The Mets were in the postseason last year, till they were eliminated in a wild card game.

