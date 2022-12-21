Need a pharmacy on Christmas Day? Here are holiday hours for Triangle stores

If you find yourself sick on Christmas or need to find a gift at the very last minute, large chain pharmacies and drug stores are your best bet.

Unlike most grocery and retail stores, drug stores tend to be open on Christmas Day, though they’ll likely have altered or reduced hours.

We’ve compiled operating hours for two major pharmacies in the Triangle — Walgreens and CVS — to help you figure out what’s open and when. Note that drug store hours and hours for pharmacies within drug stores will be different.

Pharmacy hours on Christmas Day in the Triangle

▪ CVS — Many CVS locations, including 24-hour locations, will be open on Christmas Day, but hours may be reduced and could vary from store to store. This is especially true for the pharmacies at CVS stores.

In an email to The News & Observer, a CVS spokesperson recommended calling ahead to your local store or visiting cvs.com/store-locator/landing for more information about holiday store hours near you.

▪ Walgreens — Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas, but will operate under reduced hours. In the Triangle, most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to regular drug store type goods, Walgreens usually has a good selection of last-minute Christmas gift items available.

Most pharmacies at Walgreens stores in the Triangle will be closed on Christmas Day.

Find specific hours at your local Walgreens by searching for a store near you on the Walgreens website, walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp .