Wichita, KS

Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

One person killed in northwest Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday. Wichita police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of 18th St. and Sheridan Ave for a two-vehicle accident around 4:41 p.m. on Friday. One person was killed. The other driver “seems to...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Friday accident sends one to hospital

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
RENO COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Power outage reported in northwest Wichita

Evergy was reporting over 1,100 customers without power in two areas of northwest Wichita. The outages were reported early Friday afternoon in an area near 29th Street North and Maize Road, and near 29th Street North and Tyler. Power was restored to the area by 3 p.m. and Evergy officials...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Belle Plaine man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving in an icy crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 1.6 on I-135 - at the Arkansas River - with reports of an injury crash.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KWCH.com

Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Body found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
RENO COUNTY, KS

