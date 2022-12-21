Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Wichita man killed, two injured in crash in southeast Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash in Shannon County has killed a Wichita man.
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
Crews respond to house fire in west Wichita
A house fire has broken out in west Wichita, with EMS treating one person with injuries.
KSN.com
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday. Wichita police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of 18th St. and Sheridan Ave for a two-vehicle accident around 4:41 p.m. on Friday. One person was killed. The other driver “seems to...
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
Police release name and details in fatal NW Wichita accident involving a car and SUV
The collision happened in the intersection of 18th and Sheridan, where there is no stop sign.
Friday accident sends one to hospital
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita
A shooting in east Wichita killed two people on Friday evening.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Man and woman killed, two others injured in east Wichita apartment shooting, police say
The two men who were shot multiple times were still hospitalized Saturday. Police said they aren’t cooperating with the investigation.
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, at the Castle Heights Apartments. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
kfdi.com
Power outage reported in northwest Wichita
Evergy was reporting over 1,100 customers without power in two areas of northwest Wichita. The outages were reported early Friday afternoon in an area near 29th Street North and Maize Road, and near 29th Street North and Tyler. Power was restored to the area by 3 p.m. and Evergy officials...
KAKE TV
Wichita highways riddled with accidents at first glimpse of winter storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of commotion, mainly on Kellogg. East to west took me about 45 minutes," said driver Suzy Hop. "There were wrecks completely all along Kellogg, all the major streets and whatnot," said driver Dennis Graves. If you had to leave your house at all Wednesday,...
WIBW
Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Belle Plaine man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving in an icy crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 1.6 on I-135 - at the Arkansas River - with reports of an injury crash.
KWCH.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
