Court Blocks Buffer Zone Around A Kentucky Abortion Clinic
The temporary bar on a Louisville city ordinance protecting an abortion clinic entrance came as the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the zone infringed protestor's first amendment rights. Homeless deaths in Utah, magic mushrooms, red flag laws, and more are also in the news. A federal...
Anger as ‘worthless’ Texas governor drops off migrants outside Kamala Harris’s residence in freezing weather
Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to have celebrated Christmas this weekend by ensuring that two busloads of migrants would be left in the cold outside of Kamala Harris’s residence.The Republican state leader has continued, along with Florida’s Ron DeSantis, to use confused migrants and lure them onto buses to take them to areas that will attract media attention under the promise of aid being provided once they arrive. In many if not all cases, the governors have had little to no contact with local authorities to manage the migrants’ arrival and to ensure they are not left out on...
106,699 Americans Dead: Drug Overdoses Jumped 16% Last Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the final report on drug-related deaths in the U.S. as well as other factors that contributed to a lower life-span expectancy. Related epidemic stories report on increases in xylazine overdoses, fentanyl, and more. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year,...
First Edition: Dec. 23, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Note to readers: KHN's First Edition will not be published Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays from all of us at KHN!. When April Roby-Bell joined the Gangster Disciples...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
KHN-NPR’s ‘Bill of the Month’ at 5: A Treasury of Solutions for Confounding Medical Bills
In 2022, readers shared more than 1,000 personal stories of medical billing problems, contributing one patient at a time to an ongoing portrait of the rippling financial consequences of becoming sick or injured in the United States. Many of the submissions received during the fifth year of KHN-NPR’s “Bill of...
