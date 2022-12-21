Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Health Department reports three new COVID deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported three new COVID-19-related deaths – a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. The county also moved up to the orange, or high, level this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. The county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for the previous 19 weeks.
mymoinfo.com
Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
KFVS12
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center changes hours due to incoming winter storm
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center say they are changing their hours due to the incoming winter storm. Community-based outpatient clinics in West Plains and Farmington, Mo. will be closed on Thursday, December 22. They say other facilities, including Poplar Bluff’s main campus...
kbsi23.com
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
KFVS12
Crews repair water main break in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews repaired a water main break in freezing temperatures on Friday morning, December 23. According to a Facebook post by the city of Jackson, the water main break was on Eastview Ct. near the power plant. They said the Jackson Water Department fixed the break while...
myleaderpaper.com
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
KFVS12
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 p.m., almost 200 Ameren customers are still without power in Cape Girardeau. As of noon on Friday, the city of Cape Girardeau said Ameren crews were still working to restore power, hoping to have it fixed by 8:00 p.m. According to the...
darnews.com
Missouri braces for dangerous deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Baby, it’s cold outside — a Siberian airmass is bringing extreme cold to Southeast Missouri this Thursday, and the Butler County Emergency Management Agency urges everyone to stay inside. Veteran storm spotter Craig Meador said the cold will arrive suddenly Thursday night, bringing flash freezing and wind chills...
myleaderpaper.com
Kangaroo spotted in High Ridge
A kangaroo was spotted Dec. 11 roaming around a road in High Ridge, Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson said. He said Jefferson County Animal Control was not contacted about the kangaroo, which he believes was loose for just a short time. Larson said he believes the kangaroo was from...
darnews.com
Incoming cold, ice make travel exceedingly dangerous
The Poplar Bluff Police Department and local emergency services received an updated forecast from the National Weather Service Paducah. During a virtual conference Wednesday, an NWS representative estimated first waves of winter weather will arrive in Poplar Bluff between 12-2 p.m. Thursday. For the following three days the area will see wind chills as low as -20 degrees, rapid freezing of water on roadways and some snow accumulation. The NWS advised everyone to avoid traveling.
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
mymoinfo.com
Doe Run Company Employees Spread Holiday Cheer
(Viburnum) Doe Run Company employees have come together to give back to some southeast Missouri communities in a variety of ways for the holidays. Luke Turnbough tells us what these local lead miners have been doing.
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
myleaderpaper.com
Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire
Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire
Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. The sheriff told us...
