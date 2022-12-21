The Jefferson County Health Department has reported three new COVID-19-related deaths – a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. The county also moved up to the orange, or high, level this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. The county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for the previous 19 weeks.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO