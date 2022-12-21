2 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Clovis, police say

Two men are in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Clovis.

They were arrested just after 9 Tuesday night at Nees and Marion -- that's near Sunnyside Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Gold Chevy Tahoe hit a parked motorcycle, trash cans and a telephone pole at Alluvial and Locan.

Clovis police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop at Nees and Marion.

They say the driver was drunk and was taken into custody.

Officers say the 21-year-old driver fought his arrest and needed to be restrained.

He will be charged with DUI, hit-and-run and making criminal threats.

The 23-year-old passenger was also arrested for a probation violation.