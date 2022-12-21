2 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Clovis, police say
Two men are in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Clovis. They were arrested just after 9 Tuesday night at Nees and Marion -- that's near Sunnyside Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Gold Chevy Tahoe hit a parked motorcycle, trash cans and a telephone pole at Alluvial and Locan. Clovis police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop at Nees and Marion. They say the driver was drunk and was taken into custody. Officers say the 21-year-old driver fought his arrest and needed to be restrained. He will be charged with DUI, hit-and-run and making criminal threats. The 23-year-old passenger was also arrested for a probation violation.
Comments / 0