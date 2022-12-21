ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements

The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Daytona Beach community center named after Courier founder now a reality

A community center in Daytona Beach now bears the name of Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Florida Courier, and his wife, Julia. The Midtown Cultural & Educational Center was renamed the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center on Dec. 17 in a program that included the Cherrys’ three children, a grandson and Daytona city officials.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelters open in Volusia, Flagler counties

Cold weather shelters in Volusia and Flagler counties are set to open early Friday evening for anyone who may be on the streets in bitterly cold weather. Agencies are encouraging people to spend the event and the holiday with the dozens of volunteers making it happen. Halifax Urban Ministries in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Motorcycle club hosts annual toy drive

Local motorcycle clubs once again turned their engines on to spread holiday cheer to kids in Daytona Beach this year. The Daytona Beach SunChasers Motorcycle Club hosted the third annual community toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 10. Toys were donated by various local motorcycle clubs and organizations. Bicycles, toy trucks and other toys were given out. The event started at the SunChasers’ clubhouse on Cedar Street and ended at One Daytona Victory Circle.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Buddy Taylor Middle School Teacher of the Year: Laura Hibbard

Laura Hibbard teaches as if her own three children were in her classroom, she wrote in a statement for her 2022 teacher of the year application. "Laura’s classroom environment is one that encourages learning from mistakes, approaching problems in unique ways, and reminds each child they can be successful.”
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship

A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
Bay News 9

Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs

Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Visitors enjoy Daytona Beach despite cold weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is always a huge destination this time of year. People up north want to get out of the cold but unfortunately, 2022 won't deliver warm temperatures over the holidays. Changing conditions didn't stop a few people from enjoying the beach while they can. Even...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

