The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com
FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements
The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
flcourier.com
Daytona Beach community center named after Courier founder now a reality
A community center in Daytona Beach now bears the name of Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Florida Courier, and his wife, Julia. The Midtown Cultural & Educational Center was renamed the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center on Dec. 17 in a program that included the Cherrys’ three children, a grandson and Daytona city officials.
Central Florida law enforcement offering to recycle Christmas gift boxes to thwart thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. — To reduce post-holiday burglaries, some law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up with garbage and recycling companies to help keep the Grinches away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In Orange County, “Operation Burglar Box” is available at several locations across the...
WESH
Cold weather shelters open in Volusia, Flagler counties
Cold weather shelters in Volusia and Flagler counties are set to open early Friday evening for anyone who may be on the streets in bitterly cold weather. Agencies are encouraging people to spend the event and the holiday with the dozens of volunteers making it happen. Halifax Urban Ministries in...
islandernews.com
After hurricane, this Florida city is proposing a development moratorium
The dreaded M-word! The word that developers hate! Using “moratorium” in Florida is like that scene in “A Christmas Story” where Ralphie says a word that he shouldn’t and gets his mouth washed out with a bar of Lifebuoy soap. Last week, a story in...
daytonatimes.com
Motorcycle club hosts annual toy drive
Local motorcycle clubs once again turned their engines on to spread holiday cheer to kids in Daytona Beach this year. The Daytona Beach SunChasers Motorcycle Club hosted the third annual community toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 10. Toys were donated by various local motorcycle clubs and organizations. Bicycles, toy trucks and other toys were given out. The event started at the SunChasers’ clubhouse on Cedar Street and ended at One Daytona Victory Circle.
palmcoastobserver.com
Buddy Taylor Middle School Teacher of the Year: Laura Hibbard
Laura Hibbard teaches as if her own three children were in her classroom, she wrote in a statement for her 2022 teacher of the year application. "Laura’s classroom environment is one that encourages learning from mistakes, approaching problems in unique ways, and reminds each child they can be successful.”
palmcoastobserver.com
Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship
A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location
The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.
Bay News 9
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
WESH
Visitors enjoy Daytona Beach despite cold weather
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is always a huge destination this time of year. People up north want to get out of the cold but unfortunately, 2022 won't deliver warm temperatures over the holidays. Changing conditions didn't stop a few people from enjoying the beach while they can. Even...
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
14-year-old boy from Flagler County arrested after threatening school shooting
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy from Flagler County has been charged after deputies say he sent messages referencing a school shooting at Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS) through Instagram to fellow students. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a parent of a fellow student found the messages,...
