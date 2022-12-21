Local motorcycle clubs once again turned their engines on to spread holiday cheer to kids in Daytona Beach this year. The Daytona Beach SunChasers Motorcycle Club hosted the third annual community toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 10. Toys were donated by various local motorcycle clubs and organizations. Bicycles, toy trucks and other toys were given out. The event started at the SunChasers’ clubhouse on Cedar Street and ended at One Daytona Victory Circle.

