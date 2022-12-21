In-State Cornerback LeVar Thornton Signs With Baylor Bears

Timber Creek (TX) defensive back chooses Bears over bowl rival Air Force, Army and Boise State.

Timber Creek (TX) product LeVar Thornton, Jr., kept with his commitment and signed with the Baylor Bears on National Signing Day Wednesday. Thornton held offers from all three FBS service academies as well as Boise State and Vanderbilt.

After taking his official visit to campus in late June, Thornton committed to the Bears June 27. The 6'3", 170 pound cornerback runs a 4.5 40 yard dash and three interceptions and 31 total tackles in his senior season.

What is interesting about the signing is Thornton typically plays off-man coverage at Timber Creek as opposed to the press man Dave Aranda's teams usually like to play. The coverage scheme may well change with defensive coordinator Ron Roberts being fired, but Thornton originally committed under Roberts' regime.

Thornton is one of five defensive backs committed to Baylor for the 2023 class, including Mayde Creek (TX) corner Tay'Shawn Wilson, Southern Lab (LA) corner Carl Williams IV, Mesquite Horn (TX) safety DJ Coleman, and Lewisville (TX) corner Caden Jenkins.

With 21 hard commitments, Baylor's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 17 in the Sports Illustrated recruiting class rankings. Thornton is one of 11 defensive players committed in the 2023 class, but the Bears are smarting after losing the commitments of defensive lineman Christian Brathwaite and linebacker Taurean York this season.

Follow Cameron Stuart on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Baylor Bears News? Check out the SI.com team page here