UPDATE: Victim in fatal New Iberia shooting identified; suspect still at large
New Iberia Police are investigating a homicide that took place just after 11 a.m. on December 26, 2022 in the 100 block of Dark Alley.
Accused Baton Rouge business ‘serial’ armed robber arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of the armed robbery of five Baton Rouge businesses since November was arrested by detectives Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 55-year-old Kevin Johnson. He is accused of robbing Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, Podnuh’s BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road and Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard since Nov. 20.
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
Charges dropped against man accused of instigating fight that left 18-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office "no-billed" an individual accused of being a principal to murder after a good Samaritan was knocked unconscious outside of a nightclub in May. Hayes Sellers, 18, was killed as he tried to break up a fight outside a club...
One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday
Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Sunset Police Department.
Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on Dec. 25.
Boy who died during Christmas Eve hiking trip in Central identified by coroner
Editor’s note: The article has been updated to clarify that he was found in the Amite River. CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A boy who died after he was found in the Amite River on Christmas Eve during a hiking trip in Central was identified by the coroner’s office Tuesday. The boy identified as four-year-old Matias […]
Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof....
Three grazed by gunfire in Opelousas drive-by shooting
The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a drive-by shooting.
Darrow woman killed, juvenile hurt in Ascension Parish crash Monday afternoon
GONZALES - Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash that ultimately left one woman dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a truck driving on Airline Highway left the road to the right before veering back onto it, crossing the median, and entering oncoming traffic, where it hit an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on.
Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Prairieville in 2018 has been given the maximum sentence, according to court officials. District Attorney Ricky Babin said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Cedric Emerson, 39, of Geismar,...
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
NIPD looking for suspect responsible for domestic-related homicide
The New Iberia Police is investigating a domestic-related homicide that took place just after 11 a.m. on December 26, 2022 in the 100-block of Dark Alley.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
Passenger dead, others hurt after crash in Ascension Parish
A woman is dead and another is facing negligent homicide, among other charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.
