Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Accused Baton Rouge business ‘serial’ armed robber arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of the armed robbery of five Baton Rouge businesses since November was arrested by detectives Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 55-year-old Kevin Johnson. He is accused of robbing Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, Podnuh’s BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road and Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard since Nov. 20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on Dec. 25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lavinia Thompson

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA

