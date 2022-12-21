ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ competition raises blood donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls. The annual competition between police and firefighters aims to see which side can raise the most blood donations. Those donations then go to the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls nonprofits share needs this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom, the Union Gospel Mission, and the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety have suggested ways the community can help meet the needs of those they serve. Bishop Dudley is asking...
Deep freeze increases demand at shelters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the area has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. There haven’t been many busier places in Sioux Falls...
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns

The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
Heroes Behind the Badges makes push into the new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is making an end-of-the-year push to secure an adequate supply of blood over the holidays. The initiative begins December 23 and goes through January 7. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Participants are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice.
I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions. I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says it will...
Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Firefighters were called for a fire alarm at Yankton Middle School around noon on Friday. According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found a sprinkler head pipe in a classroom that froze and burst due to extreme cold temperatures. Firefighters along...
Harrisburg city leaders sustaining growth in a big, small town

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we look at the continuing growth within South Dakota for 2023, some communities may struggle to keep up with infrastructure. Harrisburg city leaders are carefully tackling this challenge and the population sign leading into town shows a larger number for each census. Beth Warden spoke with the people responsible for helping to guide the growing city forward and the new projects on the way.
Taking a look inside Tea Area Schools’ virtual school day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The day before Christmas break is usually an exciting time for students, but the blistery cold and wind led to an empty parking lot at Tea Area Schools on Thursday. Forward-thinking by administrators, such as Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Lowery, allowed the students to...
Avera Medical Minute: Winter weather dangers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the two extreme seasons has arrived emphatically. The first day of winter had high temperatures barely above zero with wind chill values dropping well below zero. “This type of weather can be life-threatening,” Avera Clinical Vice President of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Jared Friedman said. “We see all ranges of cold exposure from mild frostbite to very hypothermic injuries that can result in a patient dying from the cold exposure,” he added.
dakotanewsnow.com

One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.
Pentagon and Sioux Falls make an impression on Staley

Sophomore point guard returns after long rehab from knee injury.
SDSU and NDSU at least meet with National Title at stake

Coach of #1 ranked women's basketball team enjoys coming west to Sioux Falls. Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport to reopen sooner than expected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of The Sioux Falls Regional Airport say the airport will open hours earlier than predicted. On Thursday, representatives predicted that the airport would have to stay closed until 6 p.m. on Friday; however, officials just announced the airfield is open. According to...
