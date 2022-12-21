Read full article on original website
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. There is a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys and East Bay valleys that extends through 10 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for low lying coastal areas through 2 p.m. Sunday.
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;SW;7;47%;4%;2. Windsor Locks;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;SW;7;43%;4%;2. _____
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
Nick’s Crispy Tacos in San Francisco to close after 20 years
The best way to eat at Nick's Crispy Tacos is to order a taco "Nick's Way."
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
Driver Arrested Friday In Connection With Dui Following Crash Into Creek
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a driver in connection with DUI Friday morning following a crash into a creek. Lorca Blanco, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Thursday As He Escorted Dead Father To Cemetery
OAKLAND (BCN) A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur...
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Da Refuses To Reinstate Former Employee
An embattled Santa Clara County deputy district attorney should be back at work after the DA's decision to fire him last year was overturned. But his boss is putting up a fight. A Nov. 10 arbitration ruling between the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Government Attorneys Association,...
Finding love in the Bay Area is hard. An Oakland bar has a retro solution.
"I'm a sucker for romance and anything remotely sentimental."
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
State Attorney General Rob Bonta Warns Residents To Avoid Charity Scams This Holiday Season
During the season of giving, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert for residents to take steps against scam prevention before donating to charity. Bonta joined the food pantry organization Second Harvest of Silicon Valley in San Mateo on Thursday to share tips on how residents can ensure their donations get into the right hands.
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
