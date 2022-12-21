ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. There is a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys and East Bay valleys that extends through 10 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for low lying coastal areas through 2 p.m. Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
SFGate

1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;SW;7;47%;4%;2. Windsor Locks;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;SW;7;43%;4%;2. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
VACAVILLE, CA

