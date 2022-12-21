ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Ryan Niblett Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

By Zach Dimmitt
2023 receiver Ryan Niblett has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) receiver Ryan Niblett, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

At 6-0, 170, Niblett committed to Texas on April 23 following the Orange-White Spring game. His public pledge followed shortly behind the announcement that 2023 DeSoto (Dallas) running back Tre Wisner was also committing.

Niblett was pursued by a slew of elite programs like Alabama, USC, Baylor, Arkansas, Houston, Texas A&M and others before choosing the Longhorns. He didn't make his official visit to the Forty Acres until over two months after his commitment, as he arrived earlier in the summer on June 24.

Niblett is just one of two receivers committed to Texas in the class of 2023, joining talented DeSoto (TX) pass-catcher Johntay Cook. Dekaney (Houston, TX) receiver Jonah Wilson was at one point the third commit at the position for the Longhorns until he de-committed on Oct. 1 in order to change his pledge to the Houston Cougars.

