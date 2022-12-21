Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Marvin Mims discusses looming NFL decision
NORMAN, Okla. — In the coming days, Marvin Mims will have quite a huge decision to make. The Sooner junior wide receiver must choose whether he wants to play another season in a Crimson and Cream uniform or head to the NFL Draft and continue his career in the pros.
D-linemen Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes preview matchup with Florida State's O-line
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' defensive line will have quite the challenge ahead of them facing the Florida State offensive line and the entire offensive unit as a whole. Clearly, they'll have to be up to the task. This week, D-linemen Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes talked about just...
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Prospect of playing a few more snaps in Cheez-It Bowl 'a humble opportunity' for Gracen Halton
NORMAN, Okla. — Gracen Halton has appeared in nine games this season as a true freshman. In those, he's recorded 10 tackles, including one for loss, and that's obviously shown some of his future potential. Some more of that will be on display in the upcoming Cheez-It Bowl. Given...
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film
Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
wdnonline.com
Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded
Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10
David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
KXII.com
McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma teacher directing faith based film she wrote about her dad’s life who is a Vietnam vet
RIPLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma teacher Robin Maxwell usually teaches students in a classroom in Noble, Okla. Maxwell is currently on Winter break and finds herself on a film set during her school break directing a movie she wrote. Today, the crew was scheduled to shoot exterior scenes. However, the...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
KOCO
OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
ouhsc.edu
Graduate Student Rob Fogle Successfully Defends Thesis
Rob Fogle, graduate student, successfully defended his Ph.D. on Dec. 15. His thesis was on "Design and development of atypical steroidal scaffolds targeting oxysterol binding protein."
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
okctalk.com
The Mule relocates in The Plaza
After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0