Norman, OK

247Sports

Marvin Mims discusses looming NFL decision

NORMAN, Okla. — In the coming days, Marvin Mims will have quite a huge decision to make. The Sooner junior wide receiver must choose whether he wants to play another season in a Crimson and Cream uniform or head to the NFL Draft and continue his career in the pros.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film

Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10

David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
ADA, OK
KOCO

OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

The Mule relocates in The Plaza

After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
EDMOND, OK
247Sports

247Sports

