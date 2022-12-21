Read full article on original website
Husker247 Podcast: Late portal gift and more
The Husker247 trio gathered two days after Christmas to discuss the gift the transfer portal gave the Huskers in center Ben Scott, discuss Matt Rhule’s second major media appearance, Nebraska’s 2023 current signing class and a little hoops talk with Iowa coming to town. How did the Huskers...
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
When recruiting combines a top meal and prospect connection at the same time
Matt Rhule already knew what to order. When the recruiting dash of December was in the middle of the track, the Husker head coach tweeted a picture of a food dish that had people guessing where he was. Former Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels was one of those, seemingly impressed...
Phillies fever was fun, but Foley eager for new assignment leading Husker special teams
Ed Foley caught some Phillies fever in October. Quite enjoyable too. After being released from his contract with the Carolina Panthers, he relaxed and spent some quality time with the family. "I just said, 'I'm not going to worry about the next move.' I think something's going to happen, and...
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KOKI FOX 23
Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
Oklahoma inmate sentenced to 30 more years in prison for drug-trafficking crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Eduardo Rosales, 35, has ben sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after he was found involved in a meth distribution conspiracy. In December of 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 55-count Indictment charging...
Funeral Being Held For Westmoore High School Student Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash
There will be a viewing Tuesday for the Westmoore High School student that was killed in a car wreck last week. 15-year-old Colby McCarron was one of four high school students involved in a crash along Southwest 134th and Penn. His celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday...
OKC Police Call Off Search For Car Burglary Suspects
A search has been called off for two men seen trying to break into cars at a used car lot, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD said they got a call from Star Used Cars when their cameras caught two men trying to get into cars on the lot. When...
