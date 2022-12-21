ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Husker247 Podcast: Late portal gift and more

The Husker247 trio gathered two days after Christmas to discuss the gift the transfer portal gave the Huskers in center Ben Scott, discuss Matt Rhule’s second major media appearance, Nebraska’s 2023 current signing class and a little hoops talk with Iowa coming to town. How did the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
LINCOLN, NE
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
