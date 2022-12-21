Baylor Bears Officially Ink Brendan Bett to Letter of Intent

The Baylor Bears football team inked defensive lineman Brendan Bett to an official letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Wednesday marked the first day of National Signing Day — when players may officially sign with teams, firing off what will likely be very big moments for both players and colleges alike as the day rolls on.

Bett, a 6-5, 280-pound defensive tackle out of Killeen, Texas, was a District 12-6A first team selection as a junior at Ellison High School who also competes in track and field.

A three-star recruit who also had offers from SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado, Bett committed to the Bears back in August before officially signing with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and company on Wednesday.

Ellison High School held a celebration for Bett on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“Coach Aranda, he’s as real as it gets,” Bett told Fox 44 News in Killeen. “I wouldn’t want to be coached by any other person than him.”

His message to Baylor fans is just as blunt.

“Stay tuned,” Bett said. “I’m coming.”

Watch the full interview Bett had with Fox 44 News below.

