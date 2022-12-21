WR Johntay Cook Signs Letter of Intent With Longhorns

Top wide receiver Johntay Cook has officially signed with the Texas Longhorns

Desoto's Johntay Cook was one of the most highly sought-after wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class.

He is also exactly the type of playmaker Steve Sarkisian needs to add to his offense.

And now, he is officially heading to Austin, signing his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

So what drew Cook to the Longhorns? Simple -- the head coach ... and also a quarterback.

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas this summer. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal.

A case in point is Texas sophomore Xavier Worthy , who was one of the top wideouts in the Big 12 in each of his first two seasons with the program.

Cook also has an excellent relationship with Texas wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion, whose player development as a position coach is second to none.

Either way, after missing out on Evan Stewart in the 2022 early signing period, Cook was a priority critical Texas in this cycle. And now he is officially locked in.

Cook finished 2022 81 catches for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns, all while leading DeSoto to a Texas 6A state championship.

The other major reason for Cook's interest in Texas? The incoming quarterback, Arch Manning, who has been close with Cook since the beginning of his Longhorns recruitment.

Now, not only have the Longhorns have now have given their future No. 1 quarterback a No. 1 target, with even more weapons on the way.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .