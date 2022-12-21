ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheez-It Bowl coordinator press conference: Ted Roof

The Sooners are on the ground and preparing for the Cheez-It Bowl, which is now three days away. On Monday, coordinators and players took the podium to meet with the media. As part of that, DC Ted Roof fielded a number of questions about his unit and the matchup ahead with Florida State's offense. OUInsider.com presents all of that discussion right here.
