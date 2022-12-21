In an interview on his Youtube channel, former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops revealed some big news earlier today regarding his son, Drake. The legendary HC revealed that Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops will return to the team for the 2023-2024 season which you can watch here. Skip to roughly the 4:45 mark if you wish to see only the part where Bob lets everyone in on the news.

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO