Norman, OK

This week in WSU hoops: Welcome to Pac-12 play

AFTER A LACKLUSTER showing in the Diamond Head Classic, there is no rest for the weary when it comes to Washington State (5-8). The Cougars open Pac-12 play Friday at home vs. a very polished UCLA team. Ranked No. 11 in the country, UCLA is 11-2 and No. 4 in KenPom, eviscerating just about everyone crossing its path.
PULLMAN, WA
USC football offers Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr.

USC football is back on the recruiting grind after Christmas with an offer to Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. on Monday. Sears Jr., a redshirt sophomore, has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Kansas State, Cincinatti and Marshall since entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sears Jr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WATCH: Penn State arrives In Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Most of the Penn State football team arrived at the JW Marriott at LA Live here late Monday afternoon in advance of the the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions’ Jan. 2 Rose Bowl matchup with No. 8 Utah in nearby Pasadena. We say “most,” because quite a few PSU players showed up earlier in the day, having travelled on their own from their respective homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
