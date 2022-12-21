ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers

The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State

Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: Defensive end

Texas A&M lost three players....DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson, and Micheal Clemons...that combined for 24 sacks in 2021 and on the surface represented a significant pass rushing loss. It was going to be a test of A&M's ability to build a roster via its four top ten recruiting classes with experienced players like Fadil Diggs and Tunmise Adeleye moving into the starting lineup and newcomers like Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White, and Malick Sylla fighting for playing time behind them. Diggs and Adeleye didn't have a lot of snaps between them and so it was thought that there would be some growing pains along the way but eventually a combination of talent and experience would result in a comparable level of production (and maybe even better results versus the run).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Mike Leach's status for College Football Hall of Fame? Dennis Dodd clarifies

HE'S ONE OF MODERN FOOTBALL'S great offensive innovators who succeeded at three off-the-beaten-path Power 5 schools, yet a question has persisted since Mike Leach's death Dec. 12: will a fraction of a percentage point preclude from being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame? CBS Sports college football analyst Dennis Dodd shines light on the matter in a story you can read here.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy