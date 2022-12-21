Read full article on original website
Lakers And Mavs Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard appears to snap at own player following argument with official
Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard appeared to snap at one of his own players Wednesday night following an argument with officials. A few Michigan players were trying to hold Howard back from jawing too much with an official with under 1 minute remaining in Michigan’s game against North Carolina. He yelled at both players, appearing to say “Don’t F—- touch me” among other things.
Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff
Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions allow staggering 240 rushing yards in historically bad half
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions have one of the most-improved run defenses in the league. They allowed just 50 yards last week in New York. The week before that, they held Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings to just 22 yards on the ground. Then they took the field...
MLive.com
MLive.com
The Lions want to control games on the ground. Their failures could be their undoing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions aren’t dead yet. But if they don’t solve their issues on the ground, you could lose a couple fingers to the North Carolina winter and still have enough digits left to count the number of days they have to live. Their memorable...
