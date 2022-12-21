ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard appears to snap at own player following argument with official

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard appeared to snap at one of his own players Wednesday night following an argument with officials. A few Michigan players were trying to hold Howard back from jawing too much with an official with under 1 minute remaining in Michigan’s game against North Carolina. He yelled at both players, appearing to say “Don’t F—- touch me” among other things.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff

Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

