Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO