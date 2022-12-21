ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: LB Josiah Trotter Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaXa3_0jq43ChF00

LB Josiah Trotter

Height: 6'2" Weight: 230 lbs

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High school: St. Joseph's Prep

Power Five Offers:

Clemson, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech.

Group of Five Offers:

Marshall, Temple.

Evaluation:

Son of former All-Pro linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter. Plays the game extremely fast, yet calculated. You can tell he's been around the game of football his whole life and had the luxury of growing up in an NFL locker room. This kid's IQ is through the roof and it shows on film. Shoots the gaps and wreaks havoc in the backfield in both the pass and run game. The kid is a stud.

Playing time projection:

If there's one signee in this class that's going to see time on the defensive side of the ball as a true freshman, it should be this guy. Trotter is well beyond his age in terms of his knowledge of the game, his build, and physical readiness. Maybe I'm biased because he's my No. 1 recruit in this class, but he's got multi-year starter, future NFL'er written all over him.

Highlights:

