Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline

Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million

A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Independent

Mony’s Tacos Now Serving Dinner & Drinks

In 2013, Mony’s became the Funk Zone’s go-to spot for hungry folks craving home-cooked authentic Mexican dishes created by Monica “Mony” Diaz. A native of Colima, Mexico, where she started cooking as a child, Diaz brought her handcrafted seasonings and family recipes to Santa Barbara first in a popular food truck and then to their hole-in-the-wall joint on Anacapa Street, around the corner from the neighborhood’s many tasting rooms.
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Building on San Andres Street?

The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report

A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
pacbiztimes.com

Benn: Janss Marketplace secures $84.7 million in refi deal

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has secured a sizeable refinancing package worth $84.7 million. The announcement was made on Dec. 15 by JLL Capital Markets, who represented the borrower, Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center situated at 165-401 N Moorpark Rd. within Ventura County. The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by…
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
kclu.org

South Coast responds to hate crime incident

A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
Ventura County Reporter

Cannabis dispensaries in arrears

Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
