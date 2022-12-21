ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills

Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
foxbaltimore.com

Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
WOLB 1010AM

List: Warming Centers And Freezing Weather Shelters In The Greater Baltimore Area

This weekend, the Baltimore area will be experiencing brutally cold temperatures as the season of winter falls upon us. Below is a list of places and resources in Baltimore City and Baltimore County that individuals without shelter can utilize when temperatures are forecasted to fall below freezing. Baltimore County: FREEZING WEATHER SHELTER LOCATIONS Eastern Family […] The post List: Warming Centers And Freezing Weather Shelters In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
police1.com

Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
Wbaltv.com

Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
CBS Baltimore

Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location

BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley. Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay."Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023. 
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University

Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
