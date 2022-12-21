ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low

There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America

The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
How to Craft the Most Pure Michigan Dating Profile Ever

Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!. If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,. During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

