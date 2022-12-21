ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hit Game Urban Trivia Brings Family and Friends Together

The hit game Urban Trivia has become one of the nation’s best trivia games. It began as a live, hosted game across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. They wanted to provide a new, fun, and unique approach to the urban social scene. Their live game has now expanded into a home version that families can enjoy. The Urban Trivia team consists of Marcus Chappell, Brandon Romas [aka Stanley Newcomer], Darren Anderson, and Jason DeWitt. I had the pleasure of chatting with Stanley Newcomer about how things began and how they have developed.
Recap: First public South Dallas/ Fair Park Area Plan meeting

Forward Dallas hosted its first public community meeting of the year regarding the South Dallas and Fair Park Area Plan at South Dallas Cultural Center Thursday night. Members from the City of Dallas Planning and Urban Development Department addressed land use, housing and zoning, primarily along Elsie Faye Heggins and 2nd Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr Station and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Dallas Arboretum Hosts Kwanzaa Dinner for Community Leaders

DALLAS, Texas, December 13, 2022 – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held a Kwanzaa dinner on December 1st where attendees heard about the holiday and toured the historic DeGolyer House. New this year at Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is a brand-new exhibit in the DeGolyer House called The Artistry of Faith & Culture that features the three world holidays celebrated during the season—Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa—along with Diwali celebrated in the fall. The exhibit runs now through Dec. 31 and is part of the seasonal celebration.
She Reps: London Burton

London Burton is an Army Veteran and former nurse, who acts as the Creative Director & Operations manager for Kauwuane Burton Studios, a highly acclaimed luxury visual media and production company that she owns alongside her husband, photographer Kauwuane Burton. The studios – which recently relocated to Irving, Texas is a black-owned, family-owned, and veteran-owned business that has been in operation since 2008 in the Dallas area. It is a full-service production company that specializes in visual marketing via photography and videography. London has been the mastermind as Creative Director behind many of Dallas’ most recognizable names in talent, entertainment, fashion, and business. From ideation to execution of concept, London is undeniably one of the most creative and artistic forces that nationally exists in the visual media industry.
The Grays Set to Perform at South Dallas Cultural Center’s Music Lounge

Sibling trio band The Grays is playing an intimate show at the South Dallas Cultural Center as part of the center’s Music Lounge series. Music Lounge is part of South Dallas Cultural Center’s partnership with Swan Strings, a nonprofit music education program founded by Jess Garland. The series brings in artists and performers spanning across musical genres, whether it’s hip hop, zydeco, gospel or anything in-between.
Homeless in Texas

Texas has around 26,000 homeless people, and Dallas has the largest homeless population in the state. The worst part is that the numbers are going up. There are several reasons for the homelessness situation in Texas such as drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, and lack of affordable housing [among other issues].
Cannabis Expo

The cannabis industry is starting to take a new direction, with it becoming increasingly less taboo to see CBD [Cannabidiol] products and accessories being sold. The owner of Pretty Rolls Nikita Seal, is bringing a safe place for vendors and conversations about cannabis growth. Being invited out to the CBD and Hemp Vendor Expo was a great opportunity to get a glimpse into the growing cannabis industry in Dallas.
Dallas ISD’s Choose Dallas Program, What You Need to Know

Dallas ISD [DISD] is offering programs to expand students’ horizons and offer a school of choice outside of their neighborhood. Here’s what you need to know. DISD launched Choose Dallas, a program that helps families to locate, apply to and enroll in DISD schools in 2021. Currently, there are two main aspects to the program: the school finder and the choose Dallas ISD enrollment system. The school finder is a tool used to locate schools or programs that interest the family. Their programs include Talented and Gifted education [T.A.G.], transformation schools, STEM, project-based learning and more. The enrollment system will be what parents use to submit an application for their school of choice, allowing you to monitor their application status and register for the upcoming year. According to DISD’s frequently asked questions, this program is designed for all students.
K-12 DFP Journalism Pathway Program

It’s no secret that the United States has a news problem. From the constantly dying newspaper industry [which, according to Associated Press, currently loses 2 newspapers per week, on average] to the ever-polarizing TV news coverage, much of which has moved from simply reporting facts to sharing highly curated, attention-grabbing headlines that can be slanted to pacify both audiences and advertisers. There is also the lack of journalistic ethics required to launch podcasts, commentary shows, and opinion blogs; many of which have become the main source of news for Americans who have lost trust in the big business that news has become.
