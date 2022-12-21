Read full article on original website
Wolf Advisory Group to debate livestock carcass disposal
(The Center Square) – Washington’s Wolf Advisory Group meets next week and one of its new members, Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, will be at the table for a discussion about predator activities and state management practices. “I’m looking forward to engaging in an important dialogue that I...
Cost is a major barrier to college, new survey of Washingtonians finds
It's been clear for some time that Washington needs to increase the number of students it sends to get an education beyond high school. More than two-thirds of the state's new jobs over the next five years will require some schooling beyond high school, according to projections from consulting firm Kinetic West. Yet 53% of Washington's high school graduates do not acquire additional training or a college degree in the eight years following graduation, state data show for the Class of 2013. A little less than half of the state's total population, including those who went to high school elsewhere, are college educated.
Washington gas prices fourth highest in the nation
After over ten straight weeks of price declines Washington state fuel prices are still among the highest in the nation and rank fourth among the 50 states. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.88 statewide, down from $3.94 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 6 cents per gallon decrease was markedly lower than last week's decline of 16 cents per gallon.
