It's been clear for some time that Washington needs to increase the number of students it sends to get an education beyond high school. More than two-thirds of the state's new jobs over the next five years will require some schooling beyond high school, according to projections from consulting firm Kinetic West. Yet 53% of Washington's high school graduates do not acquire additional training or a college degree in the eight years following graduation, state data show for the Class of 2013. A little less than half of the state's total population, including those who went to high school elsewhere, are college educated.

