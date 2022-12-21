Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Kewaneeans' generosity brightens Christmas for nursing home residentsMike BerryKewanee, IL
Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park DistrictSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Mike Berry column: A new era for local newsMike BerryKewanee, IL
Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed nowSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
aroundptown.com
Pat’s Table Christmas Dinner (photos)
The Pat’s Table Organization hosted its annual Christmas Dinner last Monday. Approximately 75 meals were served with the help of volunteers from FNB in Prophetstown. Pat’s Table will resume with a meal on Monday, February 13th at 5PM.
aroundptown.com
Lions Deliver (photos)
The Prophetstown Lions concluded their annual Toy Drive on Tuesday as they delivered gifts to families in the Prophetstown and Lyndon areas after gathering and wrapping hundreds of donated items. Thirty-two families including eight-four children were the beneficiaries of the communities’ donations for children from Pre-K through high school.
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Centennial Park Displayed Cancelled
Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events, Rock Falls. With the upcoming forecast for Friday, December 23rd, the Coloma Township Park District and Rock Falls Tourism have decided it would be best to cancel the final night of the Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park. We are sorry for any inconveniences, but this is for the safety of all.
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park 2022(video)
The third year of Light Up The Park in Prophetstown brought more lights and imagination to the event as it continues to grow as an annual part of Prophetstown’s Christmas events. The display was scheduled to be open this Friday but severe weather conditions prompted the cancellation of the...
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Dec. 23rd-30th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. December 23rd at 7 pm, the band ‘Better Late Than Never’ will be performing live at the Candle Light Restaurant at Lake Carroll. Follow them on FB for details. Friday, December 30th at 7:30 pm The Dixon Historic Theatre...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
nrgmediadixon.com
Most Authorities in the Sauk Valley Recommend You Just Stay Home for the Next Couple of Days, But if you Must Go Out, Protect Yourself
Winter is making its appearance for this year with a might roar. The weather is forecast to be vicious and could even be deadly. The Illinois State Police advises that any type of trip should be postponed and you should just stay indoors. Director of the Lee County Emergency Management, Kevin Lalley echo’s that advice.
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
aroundptown.com
Elks Free Podiatry Clinic, January 19
Submitted by Kim Spengler, Illinois Elks Children’s Care. Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Northwest District Elks Lodges will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Morrison Family Care Clinic, located at 303 N. Jackson Street Morrison with Dr. David Yeager as the clinician in charge.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on I-74 north near the 7th Avenue exit. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
ourquadcities.com
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
aroundptown.com
Erie Fugitive Arrested
Some Information provided by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, who violated his terms of release on charges stemming from a break-in, was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police on Tuesday after three days of freedom.
wglc.net
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 21, 2022
OREGON — Dec. 21 at approximately 12:51 a.m. deputies responded to an address in the 4,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 in reference to a domestic disturbance. After further investigation William Upton, 50, of Byron, was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Also arrested was Amber Dodson, 29, of Stillman Valley, for domestic battery. Both Upton and Dodson were transported to the Ogle County Jail where they were held pending an appearance before a judge.
Comments / 0