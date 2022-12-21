Read full article on original website
Friday Marks Chicago's Coldest December High Temperature in Nearly 40 Years
Chicago’s high temperature on Friday failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result the city saw its coldest December high temperature in nearly 40 years. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit. The failure to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?
With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
Chicago's Christmas Eve Forecast Shows More Frigid Temperatures, Easing Winds
Friday saw below-zero temperatures and ferocious winds across the Chicago area, and while things aren’t going to warm up much on Saturday, there will be slight improvements that portend much bigger changes to come. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon for counties in northwest Indiana,...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
‘Getting Stranded Can Be Deadly': Here's Who to Call If You Get Stuck or Stranded on Icy Chicago Roads
There's no stopping it now: a powerful winter storm with below-zero wind chill temperatures, 'white-out' conditions, snow and winds over 50 miles-per-hour is barreling towards the Chicago area, with the worst conditions expected to come Thursday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. At that time, possible blizzard...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
Train Service on South Shore Line Largely Suspended Due to Winter Storm, Bitter Cold
The South Shore Line has suspended the majority of its train service Friday afternoon because of mechanical and overhead wire issues as a result of the bitter cold and below-zero temperatures, according to the commuter rail line. In a notice posted Friday afternoon, the transit agency announced all remaining westbound...
Chicago Residents Make the Most of Frigid Christmas Eve Conditions
Saturday is the coldest Christmas Eve the city has seen in decades, but Chicago residents are trying to make the best of the situation as they go about their daily routines this holiday weekend. Biting cold temperatures and frigid wind chills didn't stop resident Christian Varela from taking his dog...
Enjoy it Now: Chicago Temps Will Soon Feel 67 Degrees Colder Than They Do Right Now
Temperatures have already begun to drop in the Chicago area as a powerful winter storm begins to move in. According to current forecast models, by Thursday evening, temperatures will have dropped between 20 and 30 degrees, with wind chill temperatures around 25 degrees below-zero. But if that sounds cold, just...
Live Winter Storm Updates: Iced-Over Roads Cause Semis To Slide Off Highways in Chicago, Indiana
Dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are expected to remain between -30 degrees and -40 degrees Friday as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect. The severity of the cold, coupled with high winds and blowing snow, prompted travel warnings, Metra delays, flight cancelations and treacherous roadways.
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
