State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
I-90 reopens between I-405 and SR 18 after icy conditions caused crashes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — I-90 was closed between Interstate 405 and State Route 18 after icy road conditions caused multiple collisions and spin outs amid Friday’s ice storm. The highway has since reopened. The Washington State Patrol first reported the closure at 3:35 a.m. The interstate reopened at...
The official who investigates suspicious deaths in your town may be a doctor — or not
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When a group of physicians gathered in Washington state for an annual meeting, one made a startling revelation: If you ever want to know when, how — and where — to kill someone, I can tell you, and you'll get away with it. No problem.
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
WDFW Seeks Public Comment to Reclassify Columbian White-Tailed Deer and the Cascade Red Fox Under State Law
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and the Cascade red fox until Jan. 24. The announcement came in a news release from the WDFW on Thursday. “The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from...
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
WA State Fire Marshal’s Office gives advice on preparing for the winter
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Winter weather is in the Inland Northwest, and some of these winter storms can be dangerous for you and your loved ones. From extreme cold to icy roads to large levels of snow, there are many things that can put you and your loved ones at risk. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has some tips for...
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Move over if you see emergency lights, or slow down
Four Washington State Patrol vehicles were hit while responding to crashes due to icy roads. Make sure you give emergency vehicles-- police , tow and DOT trucks-- plenty of room. Move to the next lane if you are safely able to do so, or slow down to 10 miles per hour or more under the speed limit.
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
Your Best Guide to Fisher Island, Washington State
Your Guide to Fisher Island: Washington State is home to sparkling lakes, incredible hiking trails, two volcanoes, impressive glaciers, gushing waterfalls & pristine islands. Fisher Island is a small island, located on the Washington side of the Columbia River. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Curious...
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Power restored to San Juan Island residents following county-wide outage
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — All 15,000 San Juan Islands residents have had their power restored following a county-wide outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO). The entire county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday. According to OPALCO, the issue was on the mainland with Puget Sound...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
How to put on tire chains before you head across the passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on traveling over the Washington or Idaho passes for the holidays, it’s more important now than ever to have snow chains handy, and know how to put them on. Without chains, you might get stuck, or even hurt because your tires...
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
