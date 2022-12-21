ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Why Everyone Thinks a Recession Is Coming in 2023

Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. "While most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we've had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023," according to Cramer. CNBC's...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy