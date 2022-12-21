Read full article on original website
‘Secure 2.0' Would Provide a Limited Federal ‘Match' on Contributions for Retirement Savers With Lower Income
A provision in pending congressional legislation would replace an existing nonrefundable tax credit for lower-income retirement savers with a limited matching contribution to their qualifying account. If Secure 2.0 passes as part of an omnibus appropriations bill being voted on this week, the change would take effect in 2027. The...
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Why Everyone Thinks a Recession Is Coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Key Inflation Data Comes in Slightly Hotter Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 8 basis points to 3.751%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 4.327%.
Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. "While most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we've had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023," according to Cramer. CNBC's...
From $250,000 to $10,000 Price Calls: How Market Watchers Got It Wrong With Bitcoin in 2022
From Tim Draper to top crypto bosses, the market was awash with pundits predicting new record highs for bitcoin in 2022. Other market players were less positive, and some correctly called bitcoin sinking below the $20,000 mark, even as low as $10,000. But the failure of stablecoin terraUSD, liquidity issues...
Here's How the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Will Impact Native Americans
Access to health care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives will be bolstered with funding included in a massive government spending bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown and providing more certainty for a federal agency that delivers health...
Social Security: Certain Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits — What Are They?
Life, as everyone knows, is full of changes that occur with regularity from infancy through the senior years. When you reach retirement age, it's important to know how certain life changes can affect...
