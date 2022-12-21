ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
Capitol will be abuzz in new session even as remote options remain

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Minnesota Legislature into a new frontier of virtual hearings and even remote voting by lawmakers, and some of those accommodations appear here to stay. Despite previously being an institution where you had to be present to participate, there isn’t a clamor from those in key...
Minnesota changes environmental review to measure climate impacts

Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers of new highways, industrial plants, livestock feedlots and large housing developments to calculate their project’s carbon footprint and consider how to reduce their impact on the climate. Climate activists say the changes, which have been in the works since 2019,...
