Strangles Outbreak in Michigan
A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
Expected bitter cold temperatures pose serious risks to elderly, homeless
The snow is not the only thing that will pack a punch on Friday. Better cold temperatures and strong winds have the potential to pose health risks for vulnerable populations.
Washtenaw County Road Commission officials encouraging people to stay off the roads while the storm continues
The Washtenaw County Road Commission is working around the clock to keep the community’s roads clear. The county has only seen a limited amount of snowfall so far, but the ongoing high winds are causing problems with snow drifts and poor visibility. Sheryl Siddall is the road commission’s managing...
Arbor Hospice seeking cosmetology volunteers to cut patients’ hair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Washtenaw County nonprofit is looking for licensed cosmetologists to volunteer to cut hair for hospice patients. Arbor Hospice, a nonprofit that cares for patients in hospice care and their families, is seeking these volunteers to provide in-home haircuts to patients throughout Washtenaw County and the surrounding area.
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 11 p.m. Saturday. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Ann Arbor identifies MDOT as obstacle to creating new path under bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plans to create a path for pedestrians and cyclists under the East Medical Center Drive bridge have hit a snag. The Michigan Department of Transportation, which owns the railroad that runs through the area, is not willing to grant the necessary easement to construct the path at this time, city staff informed City Council in a new memo.
Injured swan frozen to ice rescued by Michigan deputies ahead of winter storm
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI – An injured mute swan that became frozen to the icy surface of a Michigan lake was rescued by deputies on Thursday, Dec. 22, as the state prepared for a major winter storm, officials said. Residents living near Lake Voorheis in Orion Township noticed the distressed...
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
Staffing report reflects AAPS’ struggle to hire Asian American principals, administrators
ANN ARBOR, MI - While strides have been made by Ann Arbor Public Schools in hiring more African American principals and building leaders in recent years, the district’s annual staffing report notes it continues to struggle with hiring Asian American administrators to reflect its student population. AAPS provided its...
Wayne County offers $2,400 signing bonus for GSRP preschool teachers
Preschool programs in Wayne County are offering signing bonuses up to $2,400 to new teachers in an attempt to address staffing shortages in early education.Wayne RESA, the county education agency that will pay the bonuses, hopes to enroll roughly 300 students waitlisted for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds from low-income families. Officials say they have enough classroom space for those students, but not enough educators to...
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
