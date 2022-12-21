ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: 1908-1911 Madison Square Garden history

By Karl Stern
The first true World heavyweight champion is crowned.

This episode of the DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Audio Show continues my long series detailing pro wrestling at Madison Square Garden in New York City with this week's focus on 1908 through 1911.

In this episode, George Hackenschmidt defeats the American champion Tom Jenkins to become recognized as the first true pro wrestling World heavyweight champion with a surprising lack of coverage.

Plus, Frank Gotch loses again at the Garden and much more.

