US Postal Service charts course to switch to all-electric fleet

CBS News reports that the United States Postal Service is aiming to acquire some 66,000 battery-powered, electric vehicles by 2028. All new vehicles that the postal service buys from 2026 to 2028 will be electric.

Six days a week, the USPS deploys a fleet of 220,000 vehicles to 163 million addresses. The current fleet of Grumman Long-Life Vehicles, or LLVs, have been on the road for an average of over 27 years.

Although the service has been struggling financially for years, now, it will still pitch in funding to acquire the new vehicles. In addition, Congress will pitch in $3 billion to create a nationwide infrastructure for electric cars.

President Biden’s executive order from January 2021 called for all federal vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. On the state level, a few governments, including those of New York and California, have made moves to phase out gas-powered vehicles in all capacities by 2035.

As the nation becomes increasingly sensitive to environmental concerns, regulators have continued to crack down on high-emission vehicles like big rigs. Despite accounting for 3% of traffic, semitrailers produce almost half of all vehicle pollution in California.

In addition, the California Air Resources Board agreed to ban the sale of small products run by gas-powered engines, including leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and portable generators.

