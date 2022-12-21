Read full article on original website
Are you ‘A Christmas Story’ expert? Test your knowledge of the classic movie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perhaps no holiday has more traditions than Christmas ... decorated homes and trees, presents, carols, and large meals with the family. And then there’s the 24-hour marathon showing of “A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT beginning at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Prune pierogies; black & white TV; Midnight Christmas Mass – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The odor of garlic coming from the kitchen. The warm smell of fresh chocolate chip cookies giving your nose a warm hug,. The visitor who comes with a box from Hough Bakery. It’s tied closed with a string. Cupcakes inside. The uncle who drinks too...
Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
Chef Rocco Whalen shares his holiday slider recipe
CLEVELAND — Whether you're trying to utilize leftover Christmas ham or create an easy appetizer for grandma's house, chef and owner of Fahrenheit in Tremont, Rocco Whalen's slider recipe will do the trick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Joy can be a secret to a long and healthy life
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Joy, by definition, is a burst of intense happiness. But that definition doesn’t seem to quite do the emotion justice. Even the word itself in its simplicity fails to convey its importance in the range of human emotions. It is mysterious. Intangible. Defining it is...
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Watch Christmas morning Mass live at Cleveland’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
CLEVLEAND, Ohio -- If snowy roads prevent you from leaving the house to worship for Christmas this morning, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist has you covered. The downtown Cleveland congregation is live streaming its 10:30 a.m. Christmas Mass. Streaming will begin at 10.10 a.m. Watch HERE. Rev. Sean...
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
‘Hamilton’ in Cleveland: Ranking the 10 best songs from the national tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even if you‘ve seen “Hamilton” before, either on stage or on Disney+, watching Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical at Playhouse Square remains a unique and unforgettable experience. Credit that to the hugely talented performers on the national tour, which is now playing at the...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
After flight cancelation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
