Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chef Rocco Whalen shares his holiday slider recipe

CLEVELAND — Whether you're trying to utilize leftover Christmas ham or create an easy appetizer for grandma's house, chef and owner of Fahrenheit in Tremont, Rocco Whalen's slider recipe will do the trick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joy can be a secret to a long and healthy life

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Joy, by definition, is a burst of intense happiness. But that definition doesn’t seem to quite do the emotion justice. Even the word itself in its simplicity fails to convey its importance in the range of human emotions. It is mysterious. Intangible. Defining it is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

