WATCH: Bloopers and funny moments while delivering gifts from Secret Santa this year
IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho News team has spent the past two months delivering gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa. We have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver hundreds of gifts. It’s been heartwarming, incredible and life-changing. There have also been some humorous moments behind the scenes....
Teenager working full time at Lucy’s Pizza to support his mom gets a huge tip from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Isaiah and his sister Ivette attend high school in...
Grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor’s for help following house fire
AMMON — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor’s to get help around 4 a.m.
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items
IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
Eating out for Christmas Eve or Christmas? These restaurants will be open
IDAHO FALLS — Sometimes you need a break from wrapping presents, baking sweet treats, and preparing food. If you’re looking to eat out this weekend, many restaurants are closed on Christmas and may be altering their hours on Christmas Eve. Here’s a list of restaurants planning to offer...
Jean Meikle
Jean Bennett Meikle, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from heart failure at her home, surrounded by all her children. Jean was born November 18, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Eldon Hyrum Bennett and Elsie Jacobs Bennett. She grew up in Clearfield, Utah, and graduated from Clearfield High, where she participated in softball, choir, and 4-H. After graduating from high school, she attended Weber State College and then BYU where she met her future husband, Gary Lane Meikle. On January 27, 1972, she married Gary in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union they added seven children, 28 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Drivers urged to scrap windshields after car hits van
DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is remindering drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday. Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The...
Idaho Falls Power employees honored for helping pregnant woman in crash
IDAHO FALLS – Four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized for heroism, along with dozens of others awarded for safety at the utility’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony Thursday. Rod Elliot, Colter Welker, Josh Hymas and Kristian Ross were recognized for an act of “Everyday Heroism” by Idaho Falls...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
UPDATE: ISP Identify the Person Who is Said to Have Struck the ITD Snowplow
UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the person who is said to have hit the ITD snowplow. This incident is still under investigation. ORIGIONAL STORY: Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a vehicle collision that happened Friday, December 23 between a pickup truck and a snowplow. The collision happened around...
Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.
Waterline break causes significant damage at local retirement center
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse earlier Friday evening at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch...
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
Barbara Diane Crockett
Barbara Diane Crockett, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living, under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Highland Park Ward, 955 Memorial Drive. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Browning
Kathryn Hansen Browning, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 22, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
