Jean Bennett Meikle, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from heart failure at her home, surrounded by all her children. Jean was born November 18, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Eldon Hyrum Bennett and Elsie Jacobs Bennett. She grew up in Clearfield, Utah, and graduated from Clearfield High, where she participated in softball, choir, and 4-H. After graduating from high school, she attended Weber State College and then BYU where she met her future husband, Gary Lane Meikle. On January 27, 1972, she married Gary in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union they added seven children, 28 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO