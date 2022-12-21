ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What will it cost to rehab the 'Desert Line' railroad from Tecate to Plaster City?

By Joshua Emerson Smith
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5gq8_0jq40W8k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXLfw_0jq40W8k00
The Goat Canyon Trestle, built in 1932, is the most spectacular feature on the "Desert Line," which stretches from Tecate to Plaster City. The bridge, seen here in December 2017, is 186 feet high and 630 feet long. (John Gibbin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Transportation officials in San Diego are studying what it would take to revive freight operations on the so-called Desert Line, a 70-mile stretch of railroad tracks, tunnels and bridges between Tecate, Mexico, and Plaster City in Imperial County.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, owns the line as part of a larger rail system that moves goods up the coast from factories in Tijuana. The agency has long sought to expand those operations eastward, bypassing busy Los Angeles and connecting more directly with East Coast markets.

Over the last two decades, several private investors have leased the right to operate the rail line, but actual goods movement has been very limited . The aging system still needs significant repairs and retrofits to its 57 bridges and 17 tunnels, according to transportation officials.

“The numbers are staggering how much is really involved,” Sharon Cooney, chief executive officer for MTS, recently told the Union-Tribune.

“We’re looking at this as maybe the Desert Line needs some public support, financial support, to help it get up to a level of workability, so then it can become a true freight railroad and an amenity for the region,” she added.

Toward that end, Caltrans District 11 in San Diego is now trying to nail down a price tag. The agency recently launched a study to give local officials a better picture of what would be needed to rehabilitate and maintain freight operations.

“That process is just getting underway,” said Mario Orso, chief deputy director for Caltrans in San Diego. “Our role as the state Department of Transportation is to work with local partners to ensure an integrated, cohesive statewide rail system that offers efficient passenger and freight service."

Moving freight on the railroad line would likely include not only digging out caved-in tunnels and upgrading aging, wooden tracks but establishing a new customs facility at the border between Tecate and Campo. That’s something the previous leaseholder, Baja California Railroad, repeatedly promised but never delivered.

Baja Rail had been paying MTS $1 million a year for the right to operate the line, until it abruptly stopped in 2020, according to MTS. The company, owned by wealthy boxing promoter Fernando Beltran, had previously said they planned to sink about $60 million into the project.

However, such an effort would likely take hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars, officials confirmed. The Caltrans report could help set expectations for future leaseholders or regional transportation agencies perhaps planning to capitalize on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“We don’t want to put public transportation dollars into bringing it up to speed,” said Cooney of MTS, “but if there are freight-dedicated pots of money that could make it financially feasible, then sure.”

The rail line’s desert section hasn’t moved freight since 2008, when MTS leased the line to Carrizo Gorge Railway. The resurrection was short-lived due to needed bridge repairs.

The tracks are part of the 148-mile “Impossible Railroad,” which was built by the famous entrepreneur John D. Spreckels roughly a century ago. The name speaks to its troubled history, marked by repeated fires, floods and other calamities.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

