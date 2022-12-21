Read full article on original website
Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Barton County jury finds DUI defendant guilty
Tuesday morning, a Barton County Jury convicted Kevin Murphy of Driving under the influence and driving without headlights. In Kansas, the legal threshold for DUI is .08. Murphy’s breath alcohol test results were .232. The jury deliberated for less than half an hour before returning with their verdict. Sentencing...
Kansas sheriff's deputies find over 12 pounds of meth, arrest two
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - Two have been arrested without after authorities find 12 pounds of meth, various other drugs and stolen property in a Barton County house. The Barton County Sheriff's Office SAID that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a house just west of Odin. Deputies found 42-year-old Michael Clark and 41-year-old Dallas Lemonds and a large amount of drugs inside the house. Over 12 pounds of what is suspected to be meth, one pound of marijuana, a half-pound of suspected to be Psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medicines were taken out of the house. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is thought to be over $200,000.
Warrant, bike ride result in a pair drug GBPD drug arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have been busy with a pair of drug arrests in the last week. On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to a residence located at 2535 21st Street, in Great Bend, in reference to the execution of a search warrant for illegal narcotics.
Christmastime hospital-room raid busts dying man for using marijuana extract | Opinion
Hays police set Jan. 2 court date for terminal cancer patient caught with vape device and edible THC paste.
Sheriff's office investigating unattended death
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office reported that Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., they received a report of a found body on the west edge of Hutchinson. Deputies responded and discovered the body of a deceased subject. This is an active investigation and once the body...
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
Friday accident sends one to hospital
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
54 years of Santa: Smith recalls a life in red and white
Randy Smith made a life of law enforcement. It may come as a surprise, but he also made it as a Santa. Since 1968, Smith has donned the red and white costume of the jolly fellow for local Christmas celebrations. Now 54 years and many Christmas wishes later, this will likely be his last year playing Santa Claus.
Great Bend Fire staff achieves new certifications
The Great Bend Fire Department acknowledged some recent achievements. The department has four newly certified Advanced EMTs and two newly certified paramedics.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Kansas teen seriously injured in car crash
A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher
A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
Kans for Kids warrior treated to personal delivery by Santa, GBFD
No one wants to see the flashing red lights of a firetruck outside the house just before Christmas. But Levi Harrison did not mind so much Wednesday evening. Great Bend Fire Department personnel purchased Christmas gifts for five Kans for Kids cancer warriors. Levi's gifts were personally delivered by Santa, who brought a fire truck and ambulance instead of his customary sleigh.
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
Before & After: Great Bend chiropractic office renovations
Dr. Sam Beugelsdijk joined the Great Bend community over four years ago when his family relocated to the area in April 2018 to purchase an existing chiropractic practice. Last week, Dr. Beugelsdijk celebrated the completion of an extensive renovation on the exterior of his downtown property on Williams Street in Great Bend by hosting a ribbon cutting with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Holiday things to do this week in Great Bend
Are the in-laws in town? Looking for something to do in Great Bend over the holiday break?. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said your evening should definitely start with the Trail of Lights around town. "You'll want to go to Jack Kilby Square and check out both sides of...
