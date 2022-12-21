Roughly five minutes into a seven-minute, Signing-Day appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, a subtle grin crept across Billy Napier's face. Perhaps it was because the 43-year-old Florida head coach had been anticipating the query. Perhaps it was because the question had already been asked of Napier so many times in recent weeks that he couldn’t help but smile.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO