ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'Got a lot of work to do': Gator roster in need of reinforcement

Roughly five minutes into a seven-minute, Signing-Day appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, a subtle grin crept across Billy Napier's face. Perhaps it was because the 43-year-old Florida head coach had been anticipating the query. Perhaps it was because the question had already been asked of Napier so many times in recent weeks that he couldn’t help but smile.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy