Tom Sainsbury: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

I just love the internet. Yes, it consumes too much of my time. Yes, I have a tendency to doomscroll. Yes, it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself. But mostly it brings me utter joy. Not a day would go by without me laughing hilariously at some Instagram post or TikTok that I go on to share with everyone. And now I’m super happy to share some of my absolute favourites with y’all too.

1. French and Saunders do Mamma Mia

When I was a child, I used to tape French and Saunders from the TV and watch it again and again and again. They are my comedy heroes. These days, I’d watch their videos on YouTube probably once a month. And they still hold up! Here they are doing a parody of Mamma Mia.

2. Niki the chihuahua

My algorithm is very dog and cat heavy. This is one of my favourites. It’s a simple premise: a chihuahua with rage issues is constantly wound up by her owner. But don’t worry, animal lovers – there are many clips of them being friends as well.

3. Benny Drama

My favourite kind of comedy is observational and Benny Drama, AKA Benito Skinner, does it so well. His character Jenni is a hairstylist and makeup artist, and she is so perfectly observed. I know women like this! Every time I watch one of his videos I wish I had thought of the idea first!

4. Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Another great comedian I love is Grace Kuhlenschmidt. Her comedy is kinda off the wall and can definitely make you squirm. But it’s just so truthful. I also love that she takes the piss out of earnestness, which should always have the piss taken out of it.

5. Raddad on Instagram

One of my favourite characters to perform is “Boomer Dad” and I get a lot of inspiration from this page. It’s a collection of memes and videos about grilling meat, mocking holes in jeans and all that’s funny with being a middle-aged dad.

6. Joseph Moore

This Kiwi comedian just keeps on delivering with the hilarious tweets. I often think “goddamn he’s clever” while chortling away. His mockery of people and life is absolutely spot on.

7. Cosmic Force: how people drive in movies

Cosmic Force are a new comedy duo. I first found them when this video came into my algorithm. I love it because it is so goddamn true! And they commit to the gag for ages.

8. Dulo Harris’s singing animals

This is such a simple but brilliant concept: Dulo takes existing videos (mostly of animals interacting) and then does a voiceover as if they were talking (or singing). It add a whole new wonderful level to the comedy. And he’s so good with timing!

9. Miss Raspberry Kittay

I first discovered Miss Raspberry in a book that was just pictures of cats that were high on catnip. I fell in love with her extremely undershot jaw straight away. You can imagine my absolute delight when I found out she had an Instagram page! I just need to look at her and I laugh. (With absolute love.)

10. Chris Parker

One of my most favourite comedians. He is incredibly perceptive of finding the joke in just about anything. His observations are spot on.