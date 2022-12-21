ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tom Sainsbury: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rq9Tz_0jq40OKA00
‘[The internet] sometimes makes me feel bad about myself. But mostly it brings me utter joy.’ … Tom Sainsbury.

I just love the internet. Yes, it consumes too much of my time. Yes, I have a tendency to doomscroll. Yes, it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself. But mostly it brings me utter joy. Not a day would go by without me laughing hilariously at some Instagram post or TikTok that I go on to share with everyone. And now I’m super happy to share some of my absolute favourites with y’all too.

1. French and Saunders do Mamma Mia

When I was a child, I used to tape French and Saunders from the TV and watch it again and again and again. They are my comedy heroes. These days, I’d watch their videos on YouTube probably once a month. And they still hold up! Here they are doing a parody of Mamma Mia.

2. Niki the chihuahua

My algorithm is very dog and cat heavy. This is one of my favourites. It’s a simple premise: a chihuahua with rage issues is constantly wound up by her owner. But don’t worry, animal lovers – there are many clips of them being friends as well.

3. Benny Drama

My favourite kind of comedy is observational and Benny Drama, AKA Benito Skinner, does it so well. His character Jenni is a hairstylist and makeup artist, and she is so perfectly observed. I know women like this! Every time I watch one of his videos I wish I had thought of the idea first!

4. Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Another great comedian I love is Grace Kuhlenschmidt. Her comedy is kinda off the wall and can definitely make you squirm. But it’s just so truthful. I also love that she takes the piss out of earnestness, which should always have the piss taken out of it.

5. Raddad on Instagram

One of my favourite characters to perform is “Boomer Dad” and I get a lot of inspiration from this page. It’s a collection of memes and videos about grilling meat, mocking holes in jeans and all that’s funny with being a middle-aged dad.

6. Joseph Moore

This Kiwi comedian just keeps on delivering with the hilarious tweets. I often think “goddamn he’s clever” while chortling away. His mockery of people and life is absolutely spot on.

7. Cosmic Force: how people drive in movies

Cosmic Force are a new comedy duo. I first found them when this video came into my algorithm. I love it because it is so goddamn true! And they commit to the gag for ages.

8. Dulo Harris’s singing animals

This is such a simple but brilliant concept: Dulo takes existing videos (mostly of animals interacting) and then does a voiceover as if they were talking (or singing). It add a whole new wonderful level to the comedy. And he’s so good with timing!

9. Miss Raspberry Kittay

I first discovered Miss Raspberry in a book that was just pictures of cats that were high on catnip. I fell in love with her extremely undershot jaw straight away. You can imagine my absolute delight when I found out she had an Instagram page! I just need to look at her and I laugh. (With absolute love.)

10. Chris Parker

One of my most favourite comedians. He is incredibly perceptive of finding the joke in just about anything. His observations are spot on.

  • Tom Sainsbury is currently appearing in season 3 of Educators (SBS On Demand) and Wellington Paranormal. You can follow him on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Guardian

I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

We didn’t know until the very last minute whether my sister would be let out of hospital for Christmas. It was 1991 and we were camping in a house in London that a friend had lent my parents, waiting to find out. Home, in theory, was Rome for my parents, Edinburgh for me – but in practice, a year and a bit into my sister’s leukaemia, home was wherever Ninka was being treated. There had been a brief, sunny period in the summer where she had been in remission. When the cancer came back, Mum just put her into the car and drove her from Italy to the Royal Free Hospital in London.
The Guardian

What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert

There’s a lot to think about during the festive season, but can Christopher Winn, author of The Book of Christmas: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Festive Traditions, help us figure out at least one conundrum: what time should people sit down to eat?. If I had to guess, I’d...
The Guardian

How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’

Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: my wife clicks on a button that ruins five people’s Christmas

We’re escaping the festive season by going to Morocco. Or at least, we were …. It was my wife’s idea: to escape Christmas by going someplace they don’t have it. She found cheap flights and whipped up sufficient enthusiasm among our three sons to persuade them to pay for their flights. We’d all spend Christmas together, in Morocco.
The Guardian

He gave me a battered copy of a book I already owned, and I felt I’d come home – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

I have an embarrassing secret. I love getting presents. I know it is supposed to be more blessed to give than to receive. I know that 50% of all Christmas gifts are grudging Secret Santa purchases, and 100% of those are always the third item in a Boots 3-for-2 special – a Soap & Glory shower puff. And I know I’m too old and too ugly for stockings and surprises. First, I’m at a truly privileged point in my life where I already have everything I already need. Second, my top gift from Christmas 2021 was a high-sided sauté pan. I’m not going to wake up on 25 December and find a shiny bicycle under the tree.
The Guardian

I’ve never lost sight of the true meaning of Christmas: my birthday

Every now and then, as I hand over my driver’s licence to check into a motel, register for a PCR test or call my bank to confirm that yes, the activity flagged as fraud was in fact my own embarrassing purchase, I disclose personal information that elicits a familiar tone of sympathy and amusement from perfect strangers.
The Guardian

Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul

Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Zelenskiy in Washington: a pivotal moment

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s highly choreographed visit to Washington was a significant international moment. Not long ago, Mr Zelenskiy had been adamant that his place was always on the frontline with his people. This week, however, he made a lightning trip in person, via Poland, to Washington itself, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House and delivering a primetime address to the US Congress before heading back into his suffering country less than 24 hours later.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Edward Enninful: ‘In African families, you can be one of three things: a doctor, a lawyer or a failure’

Born in Ghana, Enninful, 50, came to the UK as a refugee. After a stint as a model, he became fashion director of i-D at just 18, and went on to work for W magazine and US Vogue. In 2016, he was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry, and the following year he became editor-in-chief of British Vogue. In 2020, he was also made European editorial director of Vogue. This year, he published the memoir, A Visible Man. He lives in London with his husband.
IndieWire

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Signals Trouble for the Franchise Going Forward

Is “The Witcher” in crisis? Among a family of intensely serious fantasy fare, TV’s silly, swearing cousin is struggling through an off-year filled with more dread than anticipation. Season 1 premiered in 2019, Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 is expected sometime next year, but it’s not the wait that’s getting to fans — it’s the wondering. In October, Netflix announced Liam Hemsworth (“The Expendables 2”) will be taking over the lead role in “The Witcher” Season 4, making the upcoming third season the last with Henry Cavill. Initially, people thought Cavill was trading in his sword for spandex,...
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy